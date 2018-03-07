Gorgeous Fashion and Beauty Photography by Andreea Iancu

Andreea Iancu is a talented self-taught photographer, interior designer, architect and artist currently based in Timișoara, Romania. Andreea received her MA in Architecture from Universitatea Politehnica din Timisoara. Iancu focuses on portraiture, she shoots marvelous beauty, fashion and lifestyle portrait photography. Andreea has only 1,961 followers on instagram.

I’m Andreea Iancu, fashion & portrait photographer from Romania, in love with summer, seaside and traveling the world.

