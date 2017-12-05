Ben C.K. is a talented fashion, beauty and portrait photographer who lives in Montreal, Canada. Nata Inevatkina is an professional retoucher from Moscow, Russia who focuses on high-end beauty & fashion retouching. Ben and Nata have collaborated several times to produce incredible portraits for high-end beauty and fashion campaigns.

If you had a look to my work you surely noticed that I love shooting beauty stories. I love to team up with makeup artists and shoot stories where the face of the model becomes a canvas where the makeup artists can express their creativity.