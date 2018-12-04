Gorgeous female portraits by Daria Klepikova (previously featured), a gifted young photographer, and digital artist from Moscow, Russia. Daria focuses mainly on female portraiture. She shoots also a lot of travel, lifestyle, outdoor, and architecture photography. Klepikova has over 76.900 followers on Instagram.

Pictures only come to life once someone sees them. But in order to create a good photo, is not enough to just happily choose a moment and press a button. Photography is primarily anticipation, and only after then, you can act. For me, photography is a unique combination of harmony and beauty. It is a simple action that requires artistic calculation.

More info: Instagram / Facebook / Website