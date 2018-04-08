Gorgeous Beauty Portrait Photography by Genevieve Caron

Awesome female portraits by Genevieve Caron, talented photographer and artist based in Toronto, Canada. Genevieve focuses on commercial and fine art portraiture. Caron enjoys working under pressure, is fueled by the fast pace of the industry and knows exactly when she gets the right shot. She prides herself on staying up to date with the latest visual trends and invests time in shooting personal, creative work.

Loves pre-digital tools like light and duration, in all its permutations. Loves light and shadows and everything in between. Can’t live without a good book, good friends, and speaking french once in a while.

More info: instagram / facebook / website