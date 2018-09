Marvelous female portraits by Hengky Irawan, a talented self-taught photographer, and retoucher currently based in Jakarta, Indonesia. Hengky focuses on portraiture and fashion photography. He shoots a lot of street style, beauty, and lifestyle portrait photography. Irawan has over 36.600 followers on Instagram and counting. He uses Sony a7R III camera with Sony FE 85mm f/1.4 GM Lens.



More info: Instagram