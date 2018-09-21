Lars Fink Rasmussen is a multi-talented photographer, retoucher, and creative director based in Copenhagen, Danmark. Lars focuses mainly on portraiture and fashion photography. He shoots a lot of street style, outdoor, and lifestyle portrait photography. “I do other stuff as nature, architecture and street photography as well, but working with people is my absolute favorite”, he says. Rasmussen works as a creative director at Sylvester Hvid & Co. A/S.

I’m a creative director in the advertising industry and I have worked with advertising, design, fashion, etc. for more than 25 years. And for the past 2-3 years, I have been the photographer on various tasks, including packshots, lifestyle, portraits, fashion, interior, etc.

More info: Instagram / Facebook / Website