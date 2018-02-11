Photogrist community Create a post
Create a post

Photogrist Photography Magazine

LoveLove
Beauty Photography

Marvelous Beauty Photography by Tamara Williams

Marvelous Beauty Photography by Tamara Williams

Tamara Williams is a talented photographer and artist who was born and raised in Stuttgart, Germany and currently lives and wokrs between Los Angeles and New York City. She started working as a bank clerk but eventually she decided to follow her dream to become a highly successful freelancing photographer, specialising in beauty and fashion. Her work has been featured in different countries in and on the covers of mugazines such as: Vogue, Elle, Glamour, L’Officiel, Marie Claire, Shape, Cosmopolitan and others.

More info: instagram / facebook / website

What's Your Reaction?

Angry Angry
0
Angry
Cute Cute
0
Cute
Fail Fail
0
Fail
Geeky Geeky
0
Geeky
Lol Lol
0
Lol
Love Love
5
Love
OMG OMG
0
OMG
Win Win
0
Win
WTF WTF
0
WTF
hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fun fun
0
fun
Scary Scary
0
Scary

You may also like

More From: Beauty Photography

DON'T MISS

log in

Forgot password?
Captcha!
Don't have an account?
sign up

reset password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in
Choose A Format
Story
Formatted Text with Embeds and Visuals
List
The Classic Internet Listicles
Open List
Submit your own item and vote up for the best submission
Ranked List
Upvote or downvote to decide the best list item
Video
Youtube, Vimeo or Vine Embeds