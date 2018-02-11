Marvelous Beauty Photography by Tamara Williams

Tamara Williams is a talented photographer and artist who was born and raised in Stuttgart, Germany and currently lives and wokrs between Los Angeles and New York City. She started working as a bank clerk but eventually she decided to follow her dream to become a highly successful freelancing photographer, specialising in beauty and fashion. Her work has been featured in different countries in and on the covers of mugazines such as: Vogue, Elle, Glamour, L’Officiel, Marie Claire, Shape, Cosmopolitan and others.

