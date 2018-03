Tatiana Mertsalova a.k.a. notename is a talented 26-year-old self-taught photographer, retoucher and educator currently based in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Tatiana graduated from St. Petersburg State University of Service and Economics in 2014. Mertsalova focuses on portraiture, she shoots marvelous beauty, fashion and lifestyle portrait photography. She uses Nikon D800 camera.



More info: instagram / facebook