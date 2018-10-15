Gorgeous female portraits by Tina Eisen, a talented photographer, and educator who was born and raised in Germany and currently lives and works in London, UK. Tina focuses mainly on fashion, beauty and product photography. “It is my passion to create beautiful photography that inspires people to stop for a moment and dive into the story I’m telling”, she says. Eisen has over 33.200 followers on Instagram and counting.

On a daily basis I shoot for Amazon UK and Germany, ASOS, Harvey Nichols, Marks & Spencer, Fossil, Surfdome UK, Primark, Barbour, Not On The High Street, Levi’s, G-Star, Javari.co.uk and many other known magazines, designers and modelling agencies.

