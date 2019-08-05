Gorgeous female portraits by Tomas Skaringa, a talented Lithuanian photographer, and retoucher who currently lives and works in Los Angeles, California. Tomas focuses mainly on portraiture, beauty, fashion, and lifestyle photography. He has over 14.300 followers on Instagram and counting.

Photography is my calling, passion and a way to express my vision and feelings. In my photos, I seek for a composition, the mood, dimension, and energy. Believing that perfection is possible, I strive to bring it out of every picture. My ultimate goal is to develop stories and portrait the beauty that lies within the subject and show it to the world.

