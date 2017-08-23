Evija Laiviņa is a talented self-taught 39-year-old Latvian photographer and contemporary artist currently based in Scotland. Evija received her first camera as a gift from her mother in 2007, and she quickly developed a passion for photography. Very soon she was captivated by possibilities expressing herself in photography. Her first photographs were usually spontaneous and unplanned.

The series “Beauty Warriors” is collection of photographs featuring strange and unusual-looking beauty products. All the products were bought on Ebay, and most items were made in China. These products promise instant cures to almost all beauty problems; they fight “problem zones” and promise to cure problems without surgical intervention. Each item visually appeals to me and I tried to show the relationship between beauty product and model.

Evija Laivina started Contemporary Art Practice studies at University of Highlands and Islands and during her studies she works on projects investigating identity, social problems and human relationships. She is interested in portraiture and staged photography.

More info: facebook / website