Chris Clor is a talented photographer, illustrator, CGI artist and visual communicator currently based in London, UK. Chris focuses on photo illustration, he shoots a lot of fine art, conceptual, portrait and commercial photography. “My goal is to continually evolve and grow as an artist by combining these skills to create hybrid photo-illustrations,” he says. Clor has spent over 30 years as a visual communicator beginning his career as a fine art and commercial photographer. “I have refined a photographic style that has always been described as illustrative and continues to evolve now in the digital realm,” Chris explained. His work is characterized by a strong sense of composition and colour, as well as an innate lighting results in high impact imagery.

I specialize in photo illustration. Working within the genre of conceptual, narrative, portrait, landscape photography and CGI rendering. I have also lectured on many aspects of photography, photoshop and the integration of CGI applications within the digital workflow. I constantly experiment with new approaches that utilize current technologies both digital and analog to develop strong work flow and creative approaches to my work. My passion for image creation continues to grow ever since I first picked up a camera at the age of 12.

