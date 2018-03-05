Berlin After Dark

“The Berlin Ku’Damm is the most prominent shopping street in Berlin. Normally the street is filled with people looking for the newest dresses or Cellphones. But when the sun leaves the scene, another characteristic is visible. Almost like a blurry dream, the series displays another side of the street. Creating those scenes with a flash and a longer shutter speed, the characters of the people become a different twist. Unimpressive, mundane & usual at day. Extraordinary, gritty & wild at night.

This is Berlin in a photography series.”

“The photos were taken during the Christmas Time in Berlin. The Ku’Damm is enlightened with all the Christmas decoration and offer a unique opportunity for this kind of Street Photography.

Often times we feel less motivated during the winter. Especially for photography, there seems this prejudice that we need good light in order to create good photographs. Often times I even hear that Street Photographers don’t want to go out for a photo walk when it is a little cloudy or rains a bit.

With this series, I wanted to challenge myself. Street Photography is always possible no matter the circumstances. Wherever I go I take the camera with me. A small RicohGR makes that possible.

Since Street Photography is about life and life mostly happens on the Christmas market during that time of the year I wanted to show the different facets.

Some people are more joyful because of the delicious hot wine. Others seem more lost in thought.

Either way, the light of the festive decorations in the background allowed me to create these blurry images.

With the flash in my hand, I am my own master. I don’t need to rely on the sun upon illuminating the scene, but I can consciously direct the focus.

Street Photography with a flash is also way easier than expected. If you haven’t tried it out, don’t miss that opportunity.”

About Sebastian Jacobitz

I am Sebastian Jacobitz, a 29-year-old hobby Street Photographer from Berlin, capturing the everyday life in this city.

On my Blog: https://streetbounty.com/ I share my view on the Street Photography world.