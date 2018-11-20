Creative birds portraits by Alejandra Perez, a talented photographer, graphic designer, and illustrator currently based in Monterrey, Mexico. Alejandra focuses on the natural world, especially birds. Formerly trained as a graphic designer and illustrator, she took the plunge into full-time wildlife photography in 2015. When Alejandra is not busy with her design and illustration work you´ll find her in the field pursuing personal work, finding and identifying birds, and creating images that capture the spirit and grace of wildlife.



More info: Instagram