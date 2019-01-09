Vibrant street shots by Duarte Moura, a talented self-taught photographer, and traveler who was born in Viana do Castelo, and currently lives in Leiria, Portugal, where he works in the financial area. Duarte shoots a lot of cityscapes, travel, and urban landscapes. He has over 11,100 followers on Instagram and counting.

Although my main focus is on travel photography, I also love shooting landscapes and trying to create something different, exploring the enormous potential of the equipment.

More info: Instagram / Website