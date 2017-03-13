Beth Moon is a talented 62-year-old photographer and artist currently based in the San Francisco Bay Area, California. Beth has spent the past 14 years travelling the world in a quest to document the world’s oldest trees. Her passion for capturing these ancient specimens on film has carried her to all corners of the earth, to some truly remote locations. Moon’s work has appeared in more than sixty solo and group exhibitions in the United States, Italy, England, France, Israel, Brazil, Dubai, Singapore, and Canada.

Standing as the earth’s largest and oldest living monuments, I believe these symbolic trees will take on a greater significance, especially at a time when our focus is directed at finding better ways to live with the environment.

