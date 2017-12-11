Gustav Willeit was born in Brunico in South Tyrol and grew up in Corvara, a small pearl in the Val Badia Dolomites. In the series “Biala”, Gustav explores stunning symmetry and facades, through retouching and reflection, Willeit creates imaginary worlds. The human element, which is often to see in Willeit’s work, is never located randomly but has the task of giving the observer an element in which to recognize himself.

Enjoy also his “Perspective” series.

