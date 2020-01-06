Spectacular photos of wid cats by Shaaz Jung (previously featured), a hyper-talented wildlife photographer, cinematographer, and big cat specialist from Karnataka, India. Shaaz focuses mainly on wildlife, animals, and cats photography. He has almost 400K followers on Instagram.

I grew up in awe of the mighty tiger but it was the leopard that ignited my love affair with the woods. I have spent many days under many trees trying to understand a creature that didn’t want to be understood and hasn’t been understood since time memorial. The obsessive lure of the evanescent leopard has enticed me to continually tread unknown corridors in search of its ghostly existence. Today my work with this amazing cat has thrown fresh light on unknown and undocumented leopard behavior.

More info: Instagram / Facebook / Website