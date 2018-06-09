Creative bird shots by Jainy Maria, talented self-taught photographer, retoucher and adventurer currently based in Bangalore, India. Jainy focuses on bird photography, she travels around the globe to capture the most beautiful birds. Maria has almost 8,000 followers on Instagram.

Andaman Cuckoo-dove - Great Nicobar, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, India

Beach Thick-knee - Andaman and Nicobar Islands, India

Brown Wood-owl - Sattal, Uttarakhand, India

Common Hoopoe - Ladakh, India

Dalmatian Pelican - Rajasthan, India

Grey-headed Swamphen - Maguri Beel, Assam, India

Kalij Pheasant - Manas, Assam, India

Mishmi Wren-babbler - Mishmi Hills, Arunachal Pradesh, India

Rufous-fronted Tit - North Sikkim, India

More info: instagram / facebook