Sweet birds pictures by Vishal Monakar, a talented self-taught photographer, birdwatcher, and sales manager who was born in the state of Uttar Pradesh and currently lives and works in New Delhi, India. Vishal focuses on birds and wildlife photography. He started photography with the Delhi streets, started observing birds behavior gradually and fall in love with it. Monakar uses Nikon D750 camera with Nikon 200-500mm f/5.6 ED VR lens. He has over 12,500 followers on Instagram and counting.



More info: Instagram / Facebook / Website