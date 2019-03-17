Spectacular birds shots by Andrea Pico Estrada, a talented photographer, and birdwatcher currently based in Florida. Andrea focuses mainly on birds, nature, and wildlife photography. “I always knew I had a passion for photography, but I never found my calling until I moved to Florida over seven years ago”, she says. Estrada has more than 40K fans on Instagram.

With my Instagram daily photo journal I document my daily outings and bring to life nature and wildlife from the State of Florida.

More info: Instagram