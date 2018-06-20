Striking bird portraits by Boe Baty, talented young photographer, retoucher and adventurer currently based in Seattle, Washington, USA. Boe focuses on wildlife and nature photography. He shoots a lot of animals and birds portraits. Baty has over 10,100 followers on Instagram and counting.

California Quail

Common Loon

Female Rufous Hummingbird

Flame-throated warbler

Gambel’s Quail

Hooded Merganser

House Finch

Juvenile Bald Eagle

Lesser Violetear Hummingbird

Long-tailed Silky-flycatcher

Northern Pintail

Northern Rough-winged Swallow

Peregrine Falcon

Pileated Woodpecker

Red-winged Blackbird

Rufous Hummingbird

Rufous-tailed Hummingbird

Sandhill Crane

Scarlet Macaw

Short-eared owl

Steller’s Jay

Talamanca Hummingbird

Vermilion Flycatcher

Wood Duck

Young Bald Eagle

More info: instagram