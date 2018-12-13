Striking birds portraits by Ihtisham Kabir, a talented self-taught photographer, birdwatcher, writer, and software engineer who was born in Sylhet and currently lives and works in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Ihtisham designed software in Silicon Valley for over two decades before returning to Bangladesh where he works as a photographer and writer. Kabir focuses mainly on bird photography. He travels all over the globe to capture the most amazing close-up portraits of birds.



