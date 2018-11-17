Spectacular birds pictures by Jeffrey P Karnes, a professional photographer, and birdwatcher currently based in Wilmington, North Carolina, USA. Jeffrey focuses on wildlife photography. He shoots a lot of landscapes, nature, animals, and birds. Karnes has over 28,600 followers on Instagram and counting.

I am a dedicated and energetic photographer with 20+ years’ experience in custom fine art photography. I specialize in capturing high quality images to create an awareness of the beauty of the world all around us. My focus is to inspire people through fine art photography by promoting the conservation of wildlife, our environment and peaceful living. Offering exquisite one of a kind prints that can be custom ordered to enhance your home or business, keeping you inspired for years to come.

