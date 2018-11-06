#birdstagram: Wonderful Bird Photography by Sean Graesser
Sean Graesser is a conservation photographer, storyteller, and biologist from Princeton, New Jersey who currently based in Greenwich, Connecticut. Fascinated by the beauty of birds, Sean decided to share it with his followers. In his scientific research, he specializes in birds, particularly hummingbirds, studying their habitats and migration patterns. Sean Graesser has over 127,000 followers on Instagram and counting.
More info: Instagram / Facebook