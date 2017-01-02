Bökh: Wrestlers of Inner Mongolia by Ken Hermann & Gem Fletcher

Danish photographer Ken Hermann and British art director Gem Fletcher shot their Bökh project over ten days in Inner Mongolia. “We were interested in this lesser known form of wrestling only found and practiced by a small group of men,” Fletcher says. “The strong cultural heritage and ritual of the sport intrigued us. We were particularly interested in how it governed status for young men within the community as well as defining manliness.”

When a boy is born in Inner Mongolia, his family pray for him to become a wrestler. This ancient tradition is still a key status symbol in the nomadic community and the central focus of many young men’s lives.

More info: Ken Hermann / Gem Fletcher