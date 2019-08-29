Outstanding wildlife shots of monsters from the Borneo rainforest by Chien C. Lee, a biologist turned photographer and environmental educator from California who moved to Borneo in 1996. Chien focuses mainly on wildlife, birds, animals, and macro photography. “My goal as a photographer is to produce images that help to inspire a deeper understanding and respect for our natural world”, he says. Lee fascinated by the intricate interactions and adaptations of rainforest organisms that showcase the wondrous complexity of these ecosystems. He has over 16,300 followers on Instagram and counting.



