Robert Goetzfried is an professional photographer and graphic designer currently based in Munich, Germany. For his project “Bowling Alleys”, Robert has traveled all over Germany to capture the country’s vibrant bowling alleys. “I like to show places in ways people don’t usually see them,’ Goetzfried explained. “Kegeln was a big deal when I was a child,” he says. “These days, the bowling alleys are becoming rare and traditional ones are about to die.”

Kegeln was a big thing in 1980s Germany. It’s a bit like in Big Lebowski. Behind the alley, people were drinking, smoking, and all kinds of things. I liked the clean look of these places while having in mind all the things that happened behind them.

