Brooke Saward aka World Of Wanderlust is a talented 25-year-old self-taught photographer, filmmaker, blogger and traveler from Tasmania, Australia. Brooke has been travelling the world solo since January 2014, she has visited six continents and almost 50 countries.

On the day I graduated university, I booked a one-way ticket to London and have hardly stopped travelling since!

Her travel instagrams have attracted plenty of attention, with a 591,000 fans following Brooke on Instagram. Saward shoots incredible landscapes, nature, urban and lifestyle photography.

More info: instagram / website