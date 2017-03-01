Reuben Nutt is a talented 18-year-old self-taught photographer and cinematographer based in Brisbane, Australia. “I focus on lifestyle and landscape photography and telling visual stories,” he says. Reuben shoots stunning nature, cityscape and aerial photography.

My images strive to inspire people to get outside and explore the world, by showing the connection between people and the environment. My passion for photography started back in high school when I first picked up a camera and began taking photos. Since then I have grown to love going on crazy adventures with friends creating awesome images and memories.

