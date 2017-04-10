Brian Dowling is a talented self-taught photographer from Los Angeles, California who currently lives and works in Berlin, Germany. Brian came to photography late in life after studying economics at USC, hed worked as a photographer for MTV & FOX in Los Angeles and currently works as a contributor for Getty Images in Berlin. For his project named “Redhead Beauty”, Dowling captured over 130 redheads from 20 different countries.

For the past three years, I have been photographing redheads around the world for my project “Redhead Beauty.” I wanted these images to show the natural beauty of women with red hair from almost 20 countries. This project was done without make up artists, special lighting, and excessive Photoshop. I wanted it to be obvious these photos are real reflections of the model and for people to end their stereotypes of redheads.

