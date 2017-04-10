Brian Dowling is a talented self-taught photographer from Los Angeles, California who currently lives and works in Berlin, Germany. Brian came to photography late in life after studying economics at USC, hed worked as a photographer for MTV & FOX in Los Angeles and currently works as a contributor for Getty Images in Berlin. For his project named “Redhead Beauty”, Dowling captured over 130 redheads from 20 different countries.

For the past three years, I have been photographing redheads around the world for my project “Redhead Beauty.” I wanted these images to show the natural beauty of women with red hair from almost 20 countries. This project was done without make up artists, special lighting, and excessive Photoshop. I wanted it to be obvious these photos are real reflections of the model and for people to end their stereotypes of redheads.

Alina From Kiev, Ukraine

Carmen From Best, Netherlands

Elias from Belfast, Northern Ireland

Ellie From London, England

Gracie From Howth, Ireland

Kirstie In The Scottish Highlands Of Glencoe

Krissy From Stuttgart, Germany

Madeline From Washington State, USA

Maria From Moscow, Russia

More info: instagram / website / kickstarter