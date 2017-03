Galina Tcivina is a talented self-taught photographer and designer currently based in Saint-Peterburg, Russia. Galina focuses on portraiture, she shoots amazing wedding, fashion and editorial photography. Tcivina uses Nikon D810 and Nikon D800 cameras with Nikon 85mm f/1.4G AF-S Nikkor and Nikon 35mm f/1.4G AF-S Nikkor lens.

