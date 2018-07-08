Creative aerial shots by Zach Doehler, talented 18-year-old self-taught photographer, adventurer, and drone pilot based in British Columbia, Canada. Zach focuses on landscaping and nature photography. “My favorite time of the day to shoot is sunrise and sunset”, he says. Currently, he shoots with a Sony A7 with old adapted film lenses, and DJI Mavic Pro. Doehler has almost 17,000 followers on Instagram.

I picked up my first real camera when I was 15-years-old. I wanted to do astrophotography and I was told that I needed a dedicated camera in order to do so (something that would do a bit better of a job than my smartphone) . So I asked my parents if we had one and fortunately we had an old Canon Rebel with a kit lens sitting around the house. I started shooting with that and over time developed a serious passion for photography.

More info: Instagram / Website