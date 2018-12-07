The stunning winners of the British Ecological Society 2018 Photo competition have been announced. Chris Oosthuizen was the overall competition winner after capturing this image of an adult king penguin surrounded by chicks in a large breeding colony at Marion Island, part of South Africa.

“Some images have the power to say much more than words, and Chris’s image, which showcases the remarkable colony life of an iconic bird species, raises awareness of their uncertain future due to climate change,” Richard Bardgett, President of the British Ecological Society, said in a statement.

The overall student winner is Adrià López Baucells, who is studying the consequences of Amazonian rainforest fragmentation on insectivorous bats as part of his PhD project at the University of Lisbon. Using a motion sensor and four flashes synchronized with the camera, Lopez-Baucells and colleague Oriol Massana managed to capture for the first time a fringe-lipped bat sneaking up on a little yellow frog of the genus Scinax.

Alex Edwards of the University of Plymouth won the student category for her close-up photo of a powdered glass frog in Costa Rica

Chris Oosthuizen also won the dynamic ecosystems category for this photo of a southern giant petrel preying on a young king penguin chick

Peter J Hudson’s image of a bat in Arizona was a runner-up

Roberto García-Roa was also a runner-up for his photo of a Cerastes vipera snake which buries itself in the sand to adapt to the warm conditions

Sandra Angers-Blondin’s image of a fox hunting in Canada won the dynamic ecosystems student category

The ecology in action category was won by Dominik Behr for his image of an African wild dog pup playing with a tranquilliser dart in Botswana

The ecology in action student category winner was Ella Cooke. Her photo showed the use of UV beetle tracking, which uses ultraviolet powder and torches

The individuals and populations student category winner, Adrià López Baucells, captured a photo of an anteater climbing in a tangle of branches in Manaus, Brazil

