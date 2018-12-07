The stunning winners of the British Ecological Society 2018 Photo competition have been announced. Chris Oosthuizen was the overall competition winner after capturing this image of an adult king penguin surrounded by chicks in a large breeding colony at Marion Island, part of South Africa.

“Some images have the power to say much more than words, and Chris’s image, which showcases the remarkable colony life of an iconic bird species, raises awareness of their uncertain future due to climate change,” Richard Bardgett, President of the British Ecological Society, said in a statement.

The overall student winner is Adrià López Baucells, who is studying the consequences of Amazonian rainforest fragmentation on insectivorous bats as part of his PhD project at the University of Lisbon. Using a motion sensor and four flashes synchronized with the camera, Lopez-Baucells and colleague Oriol Massana managed to capture for the first time a fringe-lipped bat sneaking up on a little yellow frog of the genus Scinax.



