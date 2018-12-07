Britt Marie Bye is a talented photographer, and arctic explorer based between Harstad and Oslo, Norway. She has been photographing abandonment above the Arctic circle in Norway for a couple of years. “Spending so much time in the north has made me fall completely in love with the unpredictable weather, the spectacular scenery, the intense and ever-changing light, the warmth of the people and the endless opportunities”, Marie says to Bored Panda. Bye seeks abandoned buildings in the Norway wilderness. Her work is rooted in the nostalgic and melancholic feelings of detachment and a distance from the present. Britt has almost 100,000 followers on Instagram.



