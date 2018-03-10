In between the sea of sands rise the deeply fissured vulcanic cones of Batok and Bromo. The latter is still active with a cavernous crater from which smoke blows skyward. Drinking the sublime views of the Bromo Tennger Semeru National Park was on top of my bucketlist for years. The sunrise was a really fascinating spectacle, I have never seen before. Magical, surreal, and overwhelming.

The rosy glow on the eastern horizon was slowly growing into a burning semi-circle sun. The cold fresh air slowly disappeared as well as the darkness. The massif glowed in it’s beauty, partly covered by sulfur smoke and early morning fog. Nothing more to say.

Carolin Unrath is a talented 21-year-old photographer, artist, student and traveler currently lives in Munich and studies Fine Art and Media Informatics. Carolin is a self-taught Photographer who is interested in Fashion and Nature and how to combine these components together, to build something new. She recently visited Indonesia and captured the stunning beauty of the eastern part of Java, 3300 meters above the sea level. Unrath has over 11,700 followers on instagram.

A combination of natural beauty, of personality and creativity creates my work. Furthermore using specific color palettes to portray a particular mood. My choice of genre comes from my love for fashion and art, and how I’m able to connect them together. To connect the fine art skills from university with my own work of photography. I experiment with aesthetic – such as using the body to create interesting compositions, fashion stories or fine art nudes – playing around with lights and just using simplicity stuff.

