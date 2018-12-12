Paris-based award-photographer Ludwig Favre (previously featured) captured the most iconic architecture of Budapest as his most recent subject in “Budapest, the Old Lady”. Ludwig focuses mainly on architecture and fine art photography. He travels the world photographing unique building facades, national parks, universities, pristine beaches, and cityscapes. Favre is an official ambassador for LUMIX Panasonic. He has almost 70,000 followers on Instagram.



