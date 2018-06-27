Outstanding urbex photos by Valerie Leroy, talented self-taught photographer and artist currently based in Liège, Belgium. Valerie focuses on urbex photography. “Abandoned buildings have always intrigued me, even before photography became my passion,” she says. “There’s something about them that draws me in, the calmness, nature taking over again…”

Photography has always been a part of my life, but since a few years it has become a real passion, a way of expressing myself. It’s not just about the photos, but also about the journey it is taking me on, always looking for new things to discover and putting that into an image for others to see. I hope my photos take other people on a journey as well, and inspire them to get out and find whatever it is they are looking for in life.

Valerie Leroy has over 25,200 followers on Instagram and counting.



