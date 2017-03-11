The third annual B&W Child Photo Contest contest just released their winners for the 2016 competition, dedicated to the high quality, fine art child photography. The talented photographers beautifully depict what it’s like to be a kid today.

Alicja Brodowicz

Alicja Brodowicz

Anna Ajtner

Anna Ajtner

Anna Kuncewicz

Anna Kuncewicz

Biran Zhao

Biran Zhao

Carlos Lopes Franco

Carlos Lopes Franco

Charo Diez

Charo Diez

Charo Diez

Charo Diez

Elena Balysheva

Elena Balysheva

Eva Habankova

Eva Habankova

Fernanda Ortiz

Fernanda Ortiz

Guomiao Zhou

Guomiao Zhou

India Lisa Visser

India Lisa Visser

Irina Sirotova

Irina Sirotova

Istvan Kerekes

Istvan Kerekes

Jessica Lindgren Wu

Jessica Lindgren Wu

Karolina Wawrzyniak

Karolina Wawrzyniak

Katerina Annenkova

Katerina Annenkova

Kelly Tyack

Kelly Tyack

Kelly Tyack

Kelly Tyack

Kelly Tyack

Kelly Tyack

Lina Meisen

Lina Meisen

Lisa Visser

Lisa Visser

lora Moore Kakaletris

lora Moore Kakaletris

Magdalena Hutchins

Magdalena Hutchins

Michael Fell

Michael Fell

Olga Ageeva

Olga Ageeva

Olga Ageeva

Olga Ageeva

Oriano Nicolau

Oriano Nicolau

Oriano Nicolau

Oriano Nicolau

Pavol Delej

Pavol Delej

Pavol Delej

Pavol Delej

Pavol Delej

Pavol Delej

Svetlana Myakotnikova

Svetlana Myakotnikova

More info: website