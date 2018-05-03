Gorgeous black and white landscapes by Jay Vulture, professional fine art photographer and artist currently based in Central London, England. Jay focuses on daytime long exposure fine art photography. His style of photography and portfolio ranges from fine art modern architecture, city life street photography, atmospheric landscapes and minimalist square format fine art. Vulture uses Nikon D800E camera with Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 14-24mm f/2.8G ED, Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G ED VR II, Zeiss Ikon 28mm f/2.0 Distagon, Zeiss 55mm f/1.4 Otus, Zeiss 135mm f/2.0 APO-Sonnar, Zeiss Distagon 35MM F/1.4 ZE and Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 85mm lens.

I organise and run photography workshops in London, Iceland, Italy and Spain, where I teach all aspects of long exposure black and white photography, this includes the use of neutral density filters and grads, composition for architectural and cityscape photography, fine art landscape photography and black and white post processing of images using Photoshop, Lightroom and Nik Silver Efex Pro.

Jay Vulture has over 56,100 followers on Instagram and counting.



More info: intagram / website