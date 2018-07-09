Marvelous black and white female portraits by Constantin Slotty, talented photographer, retoucher, and artist based in Frankfurt, Germany. Constantin focuses on portraiture. He shoots fabulous beauty, nude, and lifestyle portrait photography.

Photography is an incredibly powerful medium that I feel fortunate to have been working with for the last years. Capturing a distinct personality, a character, energy or moment has always been a passion of mine. Much of my work shows off my fascination with faces and people, as well as my recent work delving into a wider variety of styles, including lifestyle and fashion photography.

More info: Instagram / 500px