Minimalist seascapes by Arnaud Bathiard, a talented 45-year-old photographer who was born in Burgundy and currently lives and works in Lyon, France. Arnaud started to take pictures at the age of 40. He focuses on black and white seascapes and waterscapes. Below a collection of minimalist photos taken on the shores of Leman and Annecy Lakes in autumn and winter.

My love for seascapes has quickly led me to become interested in the technique of long exposure, which I have developed over the past four years during my many trips (Sweden, Norway, Scotland, Brittany, Spain, Portugal, Azores, Switzerland, Venezia, etc).

More info: Behance / Website