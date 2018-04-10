Gorgeous landscapes of California by Charles-Etienne Pascal a.k.a. Road Shutter, talented photographer, adventurer and biker from Quebec City, who moved to Montreal ten years ago to study at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema and fell in love with the city’s ever-growing art scene. Photography has always been a hobby, a creative skill and an inspiration for him. When travelling, Charles trained his eye to capture people’s sensibility, grasp the meaning of an instant moment and tell its story through his images. Pascal recently visited California to capture spectacular endless roads, warm sunlight and breathtaking canyons with countless twists and turns. “California is definitely a biker’s dream”, he says.

When I’m not too busy color grading commercials at SHED or shooting pictures, I enjoy bouldering, riding my motorcycle, reading a good book, playing guitar, as well as having a good time with good people and travelling whenever I can.

Charles-Etienne Pascal has over 17,000 followers on Instagram and counting.

