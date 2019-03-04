Wonderful Landscapes of Southern California by James Liu

Beautiful natural landscapes by James Liu, a talented self-taught photographer, retoucher, and adventurer based in Orange County, California. James focuses mainly on outdoor and landscape photography. “My style of photography primarily focuses on color! Which was inspired by my best friend”, he says. Liu has over 10.400 followers on Instagram and counting.

My career as a photographer started during my freshman year of college when I bought a Canon T5 out of curiosity, since day one, I have been drawn to the colorful clouds during the SoCal sunset.

More info: Instagram / Facebook / Website