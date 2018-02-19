Photogrist community Create a post
Landscape Photography

Astonishing Landscapes of California Wanderlust by Sean McGee

Sean McGee is a talented 21-year-old self-taught photographer, retoucher and traveler based in Palm Springs, California. Sean focuses on landscaping and traveling, he shoots a lot of amazing nature, urban and aerial landscapes of his native California area. “Photography has been my passion for the last couple years and I plan on keeping it that way for a while”, he says.

For me, doing photography has opened my mind in many different ways. Being able to look at something and then completely changing it’s perspective is what truly inspires me. It has given me a reason to get up early in the morning to watch an insane sunrise and then to top it off, being able to share the beauty of this valley to the rest of you is truly an honor. Learning and getting better every day is honestly important to me and this is only the beginning.

More info: instagram / website

