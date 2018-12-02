Stunning landscapes by Sarah Lyndsay, a gifted photographer, retoucher, and adventurer currently based in Salmon Arm, BC, Canada. Sarah focuses mainly on portraiture and landscape photography. She shoots a lot of nature, outdoor, lifestyle, and wedding photography. Lyndsay has over 62.200 followers on Instagram and counting.

I have loved photography for 10 years now and ongoing! All photographers have a story of how they met their camera (mine is surely the most epic tale of them all, hee hee) and I think most would say it is life changing. For me it was! In my first year I spent any free time I had learning landscape photography. Shortly after I decided to pursue photography at a post-secondary level and obtained my diploma in Professional Photography. This is where I started photographing people and realized “Hey! I can do this forever! I want to do this forever!”. This road has been confusing, hair pulling frustrating, rewarding and most of all it has been a dream. Thank you for viewing my heart and passion.

More info: Instagram / Website