Striking aerial landscapes by Tom Cochrane, a talented photographer, cinematographer, and digital storyteller based in Corner Brook, Newfoundland, and Labrador, Canada. Tom focuses mainly on traveling and landscape photography. He shoots a lot of adventure, lifestyle, and drone photos. Cochrane has over 10,600 followers on Instagram.

I love cliffs and the ocean next to them. I adore music and the connection between nature and arts. I seriously love Gros Morne National Park. I once climbed a mountain to shoot a wedding and it was awesome.

