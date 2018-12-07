Outstanding natural landscapes by Robin Laurenson a.k.a. motherpixels, a talented self-taught photographer, and traveler currently based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Robin focuses on landscape, outdoor, and portrait photography. She has over 12,000 followers on Instagram. Laurenson uses NIkon D7500 camera.

My professional background is in Marketing- having graduated from Harding University with bachelor’s degree in Marketing in 2004, and obtaining my MBA in Spain in 2006. I’ve always worked in the business world in a creative capacity, but never would have considered myself particularly passionate about art, photography or anything else. I always felt a little bit envious of people with “real” hobbies who were talented at some aspect in their lives. I never thought I would find such a passion, until….

More info: Instagram / Website