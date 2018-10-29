#CandyMinimal: Candy-Colored Minimal Photography by Mimi Velarde
Creative candy-colored compositions by Mimi Velarde, a talented photographer, graphic designer, and content creator based in Mexico City. Mimi focuses on colorful and minimalist photography. She creates stunning pop art with intensely saturated colors and minimalist compositions. Velarde completely transforms the colors into a candy-colored daydream. She has over 150,000 followers on Instagram and counting.
More info: Instagram / Facebook / Website