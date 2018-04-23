Spectacular colorful and vibrant photos by Ramzy Masri (previously featured), talented 29-year-old self-taught photographer, graphic designer and artist who was born in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and currently lives and works in Brooklyn, New York. Ramzy received his MFA in Graphic Design from Kansas City Art Institute in 2010. Masri focuses on minimalist and colorful photography, he works as senior designer at Nickelodeon. Ramzy uses a tablet and stylus to photoshop and then phone apps for the finishing touches. He has over 90,300 followers on his @space.ram Instagram account.

An unapologetic optimist, I value authentic experiences that help people to live fuller, richer lives. I’m a media-agnostic designer interested in what makes things tick, when and if we’ll make contact with aliens and glitter. When I’m not working, I’m working on an armageddon escape plan, standing up for what’s right, wondering how many cats I could fit into my apartment and wearing out the grooves in my Sade vinyl.

